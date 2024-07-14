Police take out flag march for Muharram security

HYDERABAD - The district police organized a here on Saturday to reassure the citizens about the preparedness of the police force to provide security during Muharram-ul-Haram. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the march, led by DSP Cantt Iftikhar Ahmed, started from the police headquarters and moved through all parts of City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas. It later culminated at the starting point. The police officials of DIB, Special Branch, Rapid Response Force (RRF) and 15 emergency police participated in the march. The spokesman told that a comprehensive security plan was being implemented in Hyderabad during Muharram.