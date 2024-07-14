Sunday, July 14, 2024
President visits residence of Captain Osama bin Arshad Shaheed to offer condolence

Agencies
July 14, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -   President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited the family home of Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad Shaheed, who was martyred in a fire-fight with terrorists in North Waziristan and offered  heartfelt condolences to his family members. Speaking with the father of Shaheed Captain Osama, the president paid tribute to the martyred who laid down his life for the country.  President Zardari also commended the bravery, patriotism, and services of Captain Osama Shaheed. He offered Fateha for Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad Shaheed and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah. He also prayed for grant of courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience.

Agencies

