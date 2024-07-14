PTI demands immediate release of jailed Imran, his wife

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Saturday hailed the acquittal of party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case as a resounding victory for truth and justice, and demanded their immediate release from ‘unjust’ detention.

The Core Committee held an emergency meeting on one point agenda to discuss the decision in the Iddat case against the couple threadbare.

The penal strongly condemned the alleged attempts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government to “forcibly deprive Khan and Bibi of their fundamental legal rights despite their acquittal in all cases.”

The meeting expressed its gratitude to Allah for destroying all the “nefarious schemes of tyrants, liars and conspirators by proving Khan and his wife’s innocence before the world and vowed to continue its struggle for justice and truth.”

The committee also criticised the alleged use of state institutions for political revenge, and demanded an end to the victimization of Khan and his family.

The participants criticised the attempts to keep former prime minister Khan and his wife in jail despite the court’s orders, and warned that they would be left with no option but to launch a nationwide resistance movement.

They added that after the Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust, Cipher and Iddat cases, Khan and his wife should be released forthwith.

The committee stated that the couple had been subjected to political revenge and victimisation, and that the state institutions were being used to keep them in jail. The participants underlined that Bushra Bibi directly or indirectly had nothing to do with Toshakhana gifts or the cabinet decisions in this regard.

The PTI Core Committee stated that Khan took the path of law and justice instead of provocation and knocked at the doors of the courts despite the fact that he had been kept in worst condition in death cell depriving him of all entitled facilities.

The forum insisted that it was now the responsibility of the court to rein in the “unbridled barbarians forces” running rampant in the country to bring them under law and justice in order to put an end to the “dictatorship of the individual to restore the constitution in true sense.”

The Core Committee made it clear that they would not tolerate any attempt to detain Khan in any false and fabricated May 9 cases and Bibi in Toshakhana case. They noted that the law and judicial interpretations did not allow multiple cases on the same issue, however, in the case of Khan and his wife, the state elements were not ready to take any law into account.