Public hearing held to address complaints of citizens

SUKKUR - A public hearing was held at the Circuit House in Khairpur on Saturday with Commissioner IRD Dr Abdul Wahid Indhar, the federal ombudsman Sukkur region, in the chair. The hearing addressed complaints, filed by citizens against various federal departments including SEPCO, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), NADRA, PTCL, Pakistan Railways, National Bank, Passco, FIA, EOBI, Passport Office, and National Highway Authority (NHA). Over 60 complaints were received, and 30 were resolved on-the-spot, with instructions given to the relevant departments to take immediate action. Officers of different departments requested more time to investigate and resolve the issues. The commissioner promised that the remaining complaints would be addressed soon and another public hearing would be held at the Circuit House Khairpur to resolve the issues faced by the citizens.