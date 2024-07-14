Punjab extremely fertile in literature, culture: Saqib Rafiq

RAWALPINDI - President Board of Management (BOM), Punjab Art Council (PAC), Saqib Rafiq has said that Punjab is extremely fertile in terms of literature and culture, and it is a historic cultural center rich in folk heritage. He stated this while chairing the fifth meeting of BOM of PAC here on Saturday. Board members Aasma Butt, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, Hassan Abbas Raza, and Muhammad Aslam Mughal attended the meeting.

All members warmly welcomed the newly appointed Director of the Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain.

Saqib Rafiq said that the board was fully active in promoting arts and culture. It was decided in the meeting to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

The Director of the Arts Council provided a detailed briefing on the programs related to Kashmir Exploitation Day and Independence Day celebrations.

Director Sajjad Hussain proposed the establishment of a permanent art gallery in the council, which would showcase the artworks of famous regional artists. The members also agreed on holding a summer camp for young children during the months of July and August.