Sunday, July 14, 2024
Rescuers recover body of girl from river Chenab

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH   -   Rescue 1122 retrieved dead body of a girl from river Chenab who allegedly committed suicide by diving into the river, near Tehsil Jatoe. According to Rescue 1122, Ayesha Bibi daughter of Manzoor Ahmed was journeying by boat  when she allegedly jumped into river in order to commit suicide. The girl went missing. However, Rescue 1122’s water search team rushed to the site and recovered the dead body after struggle of  19 hours. The team searched the dead body in 18 kilometer area. The dead body was found 15 kilometer away from site of the jumping incident. The dead body was handed over to the heirs. The police concerned is investigating the incident.

