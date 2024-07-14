FAISALABAD - The police have released security plan for 7th of Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis, to be held on Sunday. A spokesman for the Police Department said on Saturday that 131 Majalis and 93 processions would be arranged on Sunday. He said that 40 majalis would be held in Iqbal division, 36 in Jaranwala, 26 in Saddar, 18 in Madina and 11 in Lyallpur divisions.

Similarly, 29 processions would be taken out in Jaranwala division, 19 in Iqbal division, 18 in Saddar division, 15 in Madina division and 12 in Lyallpur division. Over 3100 police cops including 12 inspectors, 44 sub inspectors, 292 assistant sub inspectors, 113 head constables and 1679 constables/lady constables will provide security cover to the processions and majalis. Five SPs and 16 DSPs will supervise the security arrangements, he added.