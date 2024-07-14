Sherpao hails SC decision in reserved seats case

Peshawar - Demanding resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case. In a statement, he said that resignation of the CEC and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would pave the wave for ensuring holding of free and fair elections in future.

Sherpao said that the Supreme Court’s decision was a no-confidence against the ECP the way it conducted the general election 2024. “The apex court decision has proved that the ECP did not act as an impartial body in conducting the last general election in a free and fair manner,” the QWP leader remarked, adding that the election watchdog had acted against the relevant laws and the Constitution.

The QWP chairman called for bringing electoral reforms with the consensus of all the political parties as it was the only way and democratic solution to steer the country out of the prevailing challenges. He said that all the political parties were dissatisfied with the performance of the ECP, therefore, the chief election commissioner should resign as he badly failed to ensure free and fair election in the country on February 8.

Aftab Sherpao also said that the Supreme Court decision also served as a reality check for the political parties that should realize that they should deliver and serve the people to remain relevant.