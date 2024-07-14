Shocked by SC verdict, Nawaz summons PML-N leaders in Murree

SIALKOT/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif reportedly called a party meeting on Monday to discuss the future course of action after the surprise Supreme Court ruling that declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for the reserved seats.

The development reported some TV channels comes as the pressure builds on the ruling coalition after Friday’s verdict is expected to strengthen the Imran Khan-founded party’s position in parliament with the ruling parties losing two-thirds majority in National Assembly.

Now, the PML-N-led government is weighing in on the shock verdict and mulling options that include going into appeal against the verdict. PML-N sources claimed that the veteran politician on Saturday held a meeting with PML-N’s senior leadership and held a consultation on the SC ruling.

They said that Nawaz also expressed “surprise” on it and summoned the party’s central leaders, including his daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to Murree for another meeting. As per sources privy to the matter, crucial decisions are expected in the upcoming meeting at the hill station.

Also, PML-M leader and Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Saturday that the duties and scope of all institutions are clear stated in the Constitution. He said the judiciary had the right to interpret Constitution, but it is only the Parliament which could amend or re-write the Constitution.

Addressing the media in Sialkot, the minister said the judiciary could not rewrite constitution. He said Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution were apparently rewritten in the reserved seats decision. He said unwanted relief was given to a party which was not even the petitioner.

Khawaja Asif said, “I have great respect for the judiciary.” He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had not claimed the seats or sought any relief, and it was the Sunni Ittehad Council which had moved the court. He said legally the members sitting in the parliament at that time had submitted their affidavits, and that process could not be repeated.

He recalled that Pakistan Muslim League-N had to face such a situation in Senate in 2018.

Khawaja Asif said that no one in the Election Commission or Peshawar High Court said that he should be considered as a PTI member, all claimed that they had joined the Sunni Ittehad Council and the SIC was their party.

He said the PTI had lost its party symbol due non-holding of the party elections.

On this occasion, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and a large number of PML-N workers were also present.