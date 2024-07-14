Sindh govt moves to vacate transport department lands

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced plans to vacate the lands and buildings of the Transport Department within the next month. This decision was made during the 12th meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board, chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The board has also approved the establishment of SMTA offices at the divisional level and extended contracts for contract employees, pending HR Committee approval. Discussions centered around issuing contracts for the Yellow Line BRT’s first two lots were also a key focus.

Minister Memon emphasized the government’s commitment to expediting transport projects, highlighting that work on various BRT initiatives had stalled during the caretaker government, resulting in significant delays.

Additionally, the ongoing development of the Jam Sadiq Bridge, the Yellow Line depot, and the EV policy were key agenda items. The board has tasked the Secretary Transport and the Ministry of Energy to provide a report on the EV policy for the next meeting. As the Sindh government accelerates its transport initiatives, stakeholders are eager to see the outcomes in the coming weeks.

