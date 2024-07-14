Sindh’s Broken Meritocracy

The recent Sindh High Court (SHC) bench decision ordering the withdrawal and re-advertisement of the entire recruitment process for BPS 1 to BPS 15 positions in Sindh’s public sector has stirred up a wave of discontent. This blatant disregard for aspiring candidates, who poured their hearts and wallets into the application process, is just the latest symptom of a deeper malaise plaguing the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The financial burden alone is a significant hurdle. Travel, preparation materials, and application fees exceeding PKR 5,000 are a major barrier, particularly for those already struggling financially. Now, on top of that, they face the crushing disappointment of having their hopes dashed after months of dedicated effort. This isn’t a one-time aberration. Sindh has a long and sordid history of canceled and dubious recruitment processes, often marred by allegations of nepotism and corruption within the SPSC. This shameful pattern is a slap in the face of meritocracy and fuels public disillusionment.

The SHC’s decision to intervene is a glimmer of hope, but it needs teeth. Re-advertisement shouldn’t require reapplication from those who already participated, especially deserving candidates like those who passed the IBA Sukkur test with flying colors. Their hard work and dedication shouldn’t be rendered meaningless owing to administrative loopholes and gross inefficiency. We need concrete safeguards—a system so robust that the mere thought of “sifarish” or backdoor deals sends shivers down the spines of those contemplating such corruption.

Look beyond Sindh! Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, even Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir—their Public Service Commissions are far from perfect, but they at least conduct regular recruitment processes, offering opportunities to deserving candidates. Where is that transparency in Sindh?

The current situation breeds discontent. Aspiring candidates from Sindh feel genuinely aggrieved, and their anger is justified. This shameless act of perpetuating a corrupt system continues unabated under the watchful eyes of our supposedly blind authorities. Instead of punishing the perpetrators, the sword falls unbridled on the backs of poor aspirants and candidates. Some are driven to consider leaving the country, others to abandon their studies altogether, utterly disheartened by a system that offers them no hope.

But are our representatives and the ruling class truly unaffected? Do their children face the same anxieties, the same crushing disappointment? It’s time for them to wake up and smell the disillusionment brewing amongst Sindh’s youth!

We must raise our voices together and demand a system that values hard work and merit, not political connections or wealth. We need a complete overhaul of the SPSC, turning it into a truly independent institution that upholds meritocracy and fosters trust. Transparency at every stage is key—clear communication and readily accessible information are the cornerstones of a fair system. We need to address the root causes of this corruption, investigate, dismantle, and expose the evil elements that are strangling the aspirations of an entire generation.

The future of countless aspiring candidates from Sindh rests on our ability to dismantle this system. Let’s fight for a future where merit reigns supreme, where hard work is rewarded, and where the dream of a secure future in public service is attainable for all, especially those who have already proven their capabilities through rigorous examinations like the IBA Sukkur test. Together, let’s make meritocracy the new standard in Sindh!

This is not just about one recruitment process; it’s about the future of a province. We cannot allow a few to manipulate the system while the dreams of countless deserving candidates are dashed. Let this be a turning point. Let’s demand change, transparency, and a system that values hard work and merit. The youth of Sindh deserve a brighter future, and it’s time we fight for it!

As the philosopher Ayn Rand warned, “A nation can survive disobedience, folly, even greed. But it cannot survive a contempt for its own excellence. For the moral is the root of the material, the purpose of the economy, the foundation of the lawful. No nation can expect to continue to exist if it loses its concept of excellence.”

Let us ensure that Sindh, and Pakistan as a whole, embraces excellence and rewards merit. Only then can we build a brighter future for generations to come.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.