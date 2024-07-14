Special care necessary for cotton crop

LAHORE - The Punjab Agriculture department advised cotton growers to ensure special arrangements with regard to cotton care during rains. A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that occurance of more than usual rains did not yield good impact on the crop. He said:, “If rainwater stands in cotton field more than 24 hours it causes more damage to the crop.”

He said that in case of excessive rains, farmers should make proper arrangements to drain out rainwater

from the crop.After two to three days of rain solution of 20 per cent urea should be prepared and sprayed in the field and later one bag of Urea must be used on per acre of land, he added.

He said that growers must water the crop keeping in view weather prediction and contact agriculture department

in case of any query.