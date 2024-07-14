Sujawal DC expresses concerns over crumbling state of education

SUJAWAL - Deputy Commissioner Zahid Rind has expressed grave concerns over the crumbling state of education in Sujawal district, urging civil society to play its role in social development. Addressing the closing ceremony of a two-week summer camp at a community-based school in Sujawal, he said that education was the only way to progress and prosperity in today’s era, and it has no replacement. “I have visited different areas of the district where I witnessed a lack of awareness regarding the importance of education among children as well as their parents,” he added, saying that this state of affairs was quite alarming for him as the chief executive of the district. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Ismaili Youth Services, Aga Khan Education Board, and the school administration for organizing a summer camp to highlight the importance of science education, technology, and artificial intelligence. Administrator of the Summer Camp as well as Head Mistress of the School Zeba Parveen shared that the camp aimed to foster interest in scientific education among students, improve their extracurricular skills, and attract them to the importance of the English language in their professional journey. She said that it was the second camp of its kind, with the first camp held by Aga Khan Education Board in December last year. The chief guest inspected projects presented by students and was briefed about their 15-day journey at the camp.