The Last Loan

The nation shares the sentiment expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that this current bailout from the International Monetary Fund must be our last loan pledge. Hasn’t that been the goal all along? For Pakistan’s economy, the ideal scenario is to break free from dependency on international lenders so that economic policy is independent of the requirements pushed by lending bodies. The very unpopular tax decisions in the current budget were made because the IMF insisted on them. But if bailouts are sought every time, an impartial economic policy cannot be adopted.

Financial shackles are the quickest way to ideational subjugation, and sovereignty must be prioritized at all costs. Those who advocate against an IMF-driven economy base their arguments on this fact. Economic stability and self-sustenance are the first steps to freedom and national integrity. Despite and against all odds, this IMF deal must be the last. There should be no more place for lending in our national economic vision. Instead, bilateral and multilateral trade and economic cooperation must replace the revenue gap that the IMF fills.

The measures to broaden the tax base must be sustainable, and consistency in policy is needed even when governments change. We must push sectors other than agriculture and livestock to generate substantial revenues for the country. Sectors with significant potential, such as Information Technology (IT), should have the government’s patronage. While we take harsh measures to broaden the tax base, we also need steps to expand the revenue-generating sectors.

The cycle of loans and interest is unbreakable, making it all the more important that every government puts in all its capacity to break this cycle. The resolve of this government is exemplary, and if it succeeds, the nation will be indebted.