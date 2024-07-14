US cooperation in capacity building of law enforcement agencies vital: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday in a meeting with United States Ambassador Donald Blome here at the Ministry of Interior agreed to hold a “Law Enforcement Dialogue” in October this year.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including counterterrorism, counternarcotics and security cooperation were discussed, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry. Both sides decided to enhance cooperation in these areas.

The interior minister said that US cooperation in capacity building of law enforcement agencies was of utmost importance. He emphasised that the Ministry of Interior would provide full support to further strengthen bilateral relations. He also mentioned that during his recent visit to New York, the ways to enhance cooperation between Islamabad Police and New York Police Department were discussed and a delegation of former would soon visit New York to explore opportunities in this regard. He also stated that Pakistan was interested to get its officers trained by the New York Police Department. Naqvi highlighted that all minorities in Pakistan had equal rights under the Constitution.

He added that it was responsibility of the government to protect them and all possible measures had been taken in this regard. He said that all of the accused involved in Jaranwala tragedy were arrested. While appreciating the successful organization and arrangements of the T20 World Cup in the US, the interior minister said that the US has become a new destination for international cricket. Naqvi stated that they were working on a tri-lateral series between Pakistan, US and Canada, as well as a cricket league in the United States and Canada.

US Ambassador said that a large number of fans enjoyed exciting and thrilling matches. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Inspector General Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present on the occasion.