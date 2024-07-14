Sunday, July 14, 2024
Zardari, Shehbaz condemn assassination attempt on Trump

11:10 AM | July 14, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have condemned the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

The premier in a social media post expressed prayers for Trump’s speedy recovery. He said that any form of violence in the political process was condemnable.

"Just learnt that former President Trump was shot at an election rally. This is a shocking development. I condemn all violence in politics. Wish the former President swift recovery and good health," the prime minister stated in a post on X, erstwhile Twitter.

In a statement, the president condemned the assassination attempt on Trump and prayed for his swift recovery.

