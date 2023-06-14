Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10th death anniversary of renowned singer Mehdi Hassan observed

10th death anniversary of renowned singer Mehdi Hassan observed
Agencies
June 14, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD-The 10th death anniversary of the renowned singer known as ‘Shehenshah-e-Ghazal’ Mehdi Hassan Khan was observed Tuesday.  Mehdi Hassan Khan reigned over the hearts of millions of admirers in Pakistan and India through his more than 25,000 songs and ghazals.

Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18,1927 in Rajasthan, to a family of musicians. In order to keep up with the tradition, the singer began training under his father and mentor, Ustaadh Azeem Khan as well as his uncle Ustaadh Ismail Khan. Mehdi Hassan pursued an early interest in Urdu poetry and composed soulful songs that drew from the works of contemporary poets, including Faiz Ahmad Faiz. In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a Thumri singer. He was honoured with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. 

He sang for over 300 films during his music career. Mehdi Hassan died on  June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness in Karachi.

Jam Khan Shoro appointed as Chairman of SIDA  

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023