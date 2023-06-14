2 tenders floated for procurement of 9 spot LNG cargoes

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has floated two tenders for the procurement of nine spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, as gas prices dropped below $10 per mmBtu in international market.

The state owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids from international suppliers for the delivery of nine cargoes starting from October 2023. The PLL has floated two separate tenders for six cargoes in October and December delivery windows, while another tender is for January-February delivery windows. The first tender of PLL is for the supply of six LNG cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Port Qasim in Karachi in October and December. For the months of October and December, PLL has invited bids for the supply of three cargoes per month. The October tender is for the delivery windows of October 5-6, 20-21 and 31 respectively. The December tender is for the delivery windows of December 7-8, 13-14 and 24-25. The final date of submission of bids for this tender is June 20, 2023.

The second tender floated by PLL seeks three cargoes, on DES basis to Port Qasim, for delivery windows of January and February 2024. The January supplies are for 3-4 and 28-29 delivery windows while February delivery windows are for 23-24 of the month. The close date for this tender is July 14, 2023.

It is worth to note that Pakistan has to scrap several tenders for the procurement of LNG from the international market during the past two owing to its high price or no response from the international bidders. For the last time in July 2022, PLL had floated tender for the purchase of 10 LNG cargoes from the spot market, but were scrapped due to no response from the bidders. However, the spot price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has dropped below $10/mmBtu in the spot market from the highest level of $70/mmBtu last year August and around $40/mmBtu in December 2022.