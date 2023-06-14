4.34m acre area brought under cotton in south Punjab as 96pc sowing completed across province

MULTAN - Over 4.345 million acre area has so far been brought un­der cotton cultivation in south Punjab bringing anoth­er million acres of the area under silver fiber compared to last year by virtue of on­going efforts spearheaded by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, with overall 96 percent cotton sowing target of 5 million acres achieved across Punjab province.

This was stated by admin­istrative secretaries, and other senior officials in a cot­ton crop management review meeting chaired by Addi­tional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar here Tuesday.

One million acres more area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation in south Punjab this season compared to the previous cotton season, Saqib Zafar said and asked all the admin­istrative secretaries who have been assigned the mon­itoring of cotton-producing districts to put all their en­ergies into ensuring better cotton crop management at farm level to get enhanced cotton production.

Secretary of Agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel gave a detailed briefing on the status of cotton crop sow­ing and crop management.

ACS Saqib Zafar said that cotton was a cash crop that guarantees economic strength and keeps the industrial wheel in motion. He said that the national economy would be supplemented by well over $3 billion via exports provided the targets set for cotton pro­duction are achieved this sea­son. He said that the admin­istrative secretaries assigned cotton growing districts for monitoring would be bound to send weekly reports.

Saqib Ali Ateel informed that services of agriculture graduates were being hired as interns to improve the outreach of experts to every cotton field.

He added that 49 Kissan Sahulat centres have been set up in south Punjab. He also briefed the participants on cotton diseases and strat­egies to counter them.