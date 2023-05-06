Wednesday, June 14, 2023
5.6 magnitude quake jolts different parts of country

APP
June 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   An earth­quake of 5.6 magnitude jolt­ed parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kash­mir on Tuesday, according to the National Seismic Monitor­ing Centre (NSMC). An offi­cial of NSMC told APP that the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck with a depth of 10 kilometres, was eastern Kashmir region. According to various reports, the trem­ors were felt in Peshawar, Is­lamabad, Lahore and adjoin­ing cities and people came out of their houses and buildings. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

