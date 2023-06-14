Wednesday, June 14, 2023
‘Access of women in power sector to play role in reducing gender discrimination’

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (FESCO) General Manager (GM) Operations Rana Muham­mad Ayub said that access of women in the power sector through internship and training would help in reducing gender discrimination.

He was addressing a ceremo­ny at the FESCO Headquarters to award certificates to 12 fe­males who had completed their internship and six months train­ing with the help of Asian Devel­opment Bank and FESCO.

He appreciated the manage­ment of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for creating opportunities for women to serve in the fields of Science, Engineering, Informa­tion Technology and mathemat­ics. This step would help in uti­lizing skill of female community in addition to make them more effective for the society.

He said that FESCO had set a new precedent by providing in­ternship and training opportu­nity to women and this practice would also help them to get em­ployment in the energy sector.

Director General (HR) FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry said that the objective of ADB project was to increase participation of women in high-skilled and non-traditional occupations in the power sector. This program was very important to give equal employment opportuni­ties to the women in the power sector, he added.

He further said that women who had graduated from differ­ent educational institutions could get six-month internship training in FESCO where they would be fully respected and protected.

