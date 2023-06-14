‘Access of women in power sector to play role in reducing gender discrimination’

LAHORE - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) General Manager (GM) Operations Rana Muhammad Ayub said that access of women in the power sector through internship and training would help in reducing gender discrimination.
He was addressing a ceremony at the FESCO Headquarters to award certificates to 12 females who had completed their internship and six months training with the help of Asian Development Bank and FESCO.
He appreciated the management of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for creating opportunities for women to serve in the fields of Science, Engineering, Information Technology and mathematics. This step would help in utilizing skill of female community in addition to make them more effective for the society.
He said that FESCO had set a new precedent by providing internship and training opportunity to women and this practice would also help them to get employment in the energy sector.
Director General (HR) FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry said that the objective of ADB project was to increase participation of women in high-skilled and non-traditional occupations in the power sector. This program was very important to give equal employment opportunities to the women in the power sector, he added.
He further said that women who had graduated from different educational institutions could get six-month internship training in FESCO where they would be fully respected and protected.