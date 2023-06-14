APTMA’s Grievances

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) North Zone has warned that there could be massive closures and lay-offs of the textile sector because of the higher electricity rates—which include cross-subsidies—that have been imposed on the export sector. This is something that the association has raised on multiple occasions this year with the government to no avail, and it is high time that the authorities revisit unequal pricing mechanisms for gas and electricity across sectors and industries.

APTMA is arguing that electricity should be made available to the textile industry at the actual cost of service, excluding the cross-subsidy, and a level playing field should be ensured in the supply of gas to maintain competitiveness across the country and internationally. Currently, cross-subsidies, capacity payments to IPPs, line losses, power thefts, and other charges are added on top of the actual cost. The textile industry does have a point because it is unfair that it must bear the cost of inefficiencies and maladministration so that the government can recover its bills and losses.

Our exports have been suffering for a long time as it is, and given how central the textile sector is, these legit grievances should be addressed at the earliest. Such measures only further stifle the competitiveness of our industries as these rates are considerably higher compared to countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam. In fact, a recent study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has warned of deindustrialisation in Punjab due to layoffs, the decline in investment, export decline, and contraction of profit margins. As things stand, 30 percent of the Punjab-based textile has already closed partially, and complete shutdowns are increasing by the day. Further closures would result in a loss of $10 billion worth of exports per annum, and 700,000 employees have already been laid off.

Industries should be allowed to operate and compete at a level playing field and the government should investigate a more equitable pricing mechanism. If not, the continuation of such tariffs would only further exacerbate the ongoing balance of payment crisis in the long run which is a serious issue for the country as it is.