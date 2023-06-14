Asad Umar’s bail in Askari Tower attack case extended

LAHORE - The pre-arrest bail of former secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar in Askari Tower, Liberty attack during the May 9 protests was extended by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday. Ejaz Ahmed Buttar, the ATC Judge heard the bail petition filed by the former planning minister, who also appeared before the court following the expiry of his surety bonds. The ATC Judge directing the PTI leader to join the investigation, approved his interim bail till June 27. Following the decision, Mr Umar submitted fresh surety bonds to get the bail. The Gulberg police station had registered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.