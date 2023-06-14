Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Asad Umar’s bail in Askari Tower attack case extended

LAHORE   -    The pre-arrest bail of for­mer secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar in Askari Tower, Liberty attack dur­ing the May 9 protests was extended by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday. Ejaz Ahmed But­tar, the ATC Judge heard the bail petition filed by the former planning min­ister, who also appeared before the court following the expiry of his surety bonds. The ATC Judge di­recting the PTI leader to join the investigation, ap­proved his interim bail till June 27. Following the de­cision, Mr Umar submit­ted fresh surety bonds to get the bail. The Gulberg police station had regis­tered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and pri­vate properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.

