Bahawalpur police arrest five suspects, recover weapons

BAHAWALPUR - District police have taken five suspects into custody from different areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that acting on tip-off, the police teams of the police stations including PS Dhorkot, PS Yazman, PS Yasilpur (City) and PS Hasilpur (Sadar) have arrested four suspects and recovered four unlicenced pistols and cartridges from their possession.
Meanwhile, the police party of PS Yazman (Sadar) apprehended an accused and recovered unlicenced karbeen from his possession. The five arrested accused were identified as Asghar, Imran, Aijaz, Farooq and Shaukat.
The police have registered separate cases against the suspects, respectively and launched investigations into the cases.