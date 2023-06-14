Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Bahawalpur police arrest five suspects, recover weapons

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
BAHAWALPUR  -  District police have taken five suspects into custody from dif­ferent areas and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that acting on tip-off, the police teams of the police stations in­cluding PS Dhorkot, PS Yazman, PS Yasilpur (City) and PS Hasil­pur (Sadar) have arrested four suspects and recovered four un­licenced pistols and cartridges from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police party of PS Yazman (Sadar) appre­hended an accused and recov­ered unlicenced karbeen from his possession. The five ar­rested accused were identified as Asghar, Imran, Aijaz, Farooq and Shaukat.

The police have registered separate cases against the sus­pects, respectively and launched investigations into the cases.

