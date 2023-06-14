Central Berlin Mayor hosts reception to honour Pakistani contingent for Special Olympics

LAHORE-Stefanie Remlinger, the Mayor of Central Berlin, emphasized the significance of sports in Germany and expressed her delight in hosting the Special Olympics World Games, as she welcomed the Pakistani team upon their arrival in Berlin.

“It is an honor for us to host the Special Olympic World Games. We warmly welcome the Pakistani team to Berlin,” Mayor Remlinger shared during a meeting with the Pakistani players and officials. “Sports connects hearts. Germany and Pakistan are nations that hold great love for their countries and sports. I am delighted to meet the Pakistani players, witnessing their winning spirit and remarkable abilities. It is also encouraging to see women in Pakistan showcasing their full potential in sports.”

Addressing the players, the Mayor mentioned the upcoming opportunities for interaction with athletes from various countries. “In the days to come, you will meet players from different nations. Alongside the competitions, we have arranged tours of Berlin’s beautiful and historic places for your enjoyment,” she added.

Ms. Ronak Lakhani, the head of the Pakistani contingent, expressed gratitude to Mayor Remlinger and her team. “Sports is not solely about winning medals but also about uniting societies and communities. We are here to win hearts through sports, showcasing the true essence of sportsmanship.”

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi and squash legend Jahangir Khan extended their congratulations to the Pakistani team for their participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. In a video message, Dr. Alvi highlighted the global significance of the Special Olympics as the largest inclusive sports event for athletes with intellectual disabilities, where thousands of athletes compete together in 26 sports.

Jahangir Khan commended the Special Olympics team for their dedication and hard work in qualifying for the prestigious event. He expressed pride in their commitment to represent the country and extended his best wishes for their success, saluting their passion and zeal.

The Special Olympics World Games will be held in Berlin from June 17 to 25, 2023, marking Germany’s first time hosting the Games.