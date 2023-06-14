CIA warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream pipelines: Report

The CIA warned Ukraine against attacking the Nord Stream gas pipelines last summer after receiving intelligence on a Ukrainian plot to destroy the vital energy connection between Russia and Europe, according to a report Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing officials familiar with the exchange, reported that the CIA relayed the message in June, based on a tip from the military intelligence service of the Netherlands.

Despite taking the warning seriously, the CIA had doubts about Ukraine's capability to execute such an attack, involving the placement of explosive charges deep under the Baltic Sea, according to officials.

But on Sept. 26, the pipelines were targeted, although Ukraine has vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, said the report.

It said Dutch military intelligence officials informed the CIA about a Ukrainian sabotage team's plan to rent a yacht on the Baltic coastline and employ divers to plant explosives along the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines' four pipes.

The Washington Post reported last week that the CIA received information from a European intelligence service last June that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to sabotage the pipeline.