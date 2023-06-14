CM promises to consult traders on markets’ closure schedule

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that legitimate problems of the trad­ers’ community would be resolved to achieve economic targets and promised to consult them on mar­kets’ closure timings.

The chief minister expressed these view during a meeting with delega­tions of traders and lawyers here at circuit house in Multan. He met with delegations from district bar associa­tions of Multan, Vehari and Lodhran and handed over cheque as grant-in-aid for bars to their elected represen­tatives. Rs 10 million grant cheque for Multan bar was handed over to its president Waheed Bukhari and general secretary Altaf Gilani, Rs 5 million cheque to Vehari bar presi­dent Liaquat Sanpal and general secretary Nisar Ahmad, and Rs 5 mil­lion cheque to Lodhran bar president Kamran Khan and general secretary Ejaz Sahu, said an official press re­lease. Naqvi said that traders were an important part of society and goals of development could be achieved by resolving their problems. The traders’ representatives presented their proposals, demands and recom­mendations. the chief minister said that traders community would be consulted on the matter concerning schedule for markets’ closure.

He also promised to seriously consider their proposals regarding expansion of Multan Industrial Es­tate and a cold storage near Multan International airport.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, additional chief sec­retary south Punjab, commissioner, deputy commissioner and other of­ficials were present.