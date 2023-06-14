Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cop martyred as checkpost attacked in Shikarpur  

STAFF REPORT
June 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR - One policeman was martyred and another injured after robbers attacked a police checkpost in district Shikapur in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to details, a gang of robbers equipped with heavy automated weapons stormed Rustam police checkpost in Shikapur.  A policeman identified as Younas Hakro was martyred in the attack while another was seriously injured in the attack. The attackers fled the scene after retaliatory firing of police.  The body and injured cop were shifted to hospital. The police cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation for the assailants.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023