Cop martyred as checkpost attacked in Shikarpur  

SHIKARPUR - One policeman was martyred and another injured after robbers attacked a police checkpost in district Shikapur in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to details, a gang of robbers equipped with heavy automated weapons stormed Rustam police checkpost in Shikapur. A policeman identified as Younas Hakro was martyred in the attack while another was seriously injured in the attack. The attackers fled the scene after retaliatory firing of police. The body and injured cop were shifted to hospital. The police cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation for the assailants.