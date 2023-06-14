Crackdown against criminals ordered

LAHORE - The Lahore police have tak­en decisive action against drug peddlers and various other criminals, resulting in the arrest of a significant number of individuals, total­ing 4,597, during this year.

Lahore’s Capital City Po­lice Officer Bilal Siddique Ka­myana shared in a statement released today that these suspects were apprehended with substantial quantities of illicit substances, including 2,369 kilograms of charas, 46 kilograms and 705 grams of heroin, 25 kilograms and 102 grams of crystal methamphet­amine, along with a stagger­ing 104,750 liters of liquor.

Furthermore, under the Kite Flying Act, the police have reg­istered 3,746 cases and confis­cated an impressive number of items, including 58,849 kites and 6,454 string reels. The CCPO elaborated on the mat­ter, stating that 204 individuals involved in the illegal display of weapons were charged, lead­ing to the confiscation of 32 Kalashnikovs, 231 rifles, 161 guns, 3,253 pistols, and 49,610 rounds of ammunition.

The CCPO emphasized that the police have also taken strict action against individuals engaging in dangerous one-wheeling activities, resulting in the arrest of 1,347 individu­als, with cases registered against them accordingly.