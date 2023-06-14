Wednesday, June 14, 2023
DG Khan RPO visits wounded police officials

Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
RAJANPUR   -   Dera Ghazi Khan Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Sajjad Has­san Khan Manj has met with police officials who were wounded during an encounter with robbers in the limits of Fazilpur po­lice station. During a visit to DHQ hospital here on Tuesday, the RPO enquired about their health and re­quested the hospital ad­ministration to extend the best healthcare facilities to the victims, Muhammad Ayyaz and Muzamel. He paid tribute to the security personnel for risking their lives to protect a person from being looted during a robbery bid. The RPO said the police forces won’t be discouraged by such cow­ardly actions. He vowed to bring the culprits to justice by using all means necessary. It may be noted that the two police officials were shot and injured by two robbers when the latter attempted to loot a passerby. However, the suspects fled after retalia­tory firing by the police. The wounded security of­ficials were rushed to the hospital by the rescuers.

Staff Reporter

