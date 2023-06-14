DW enters into MoU with RG&CC

MULTAN-Discount World (DW) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rumanza Golf & Country Club (RG&CC), which is Asia’s largest 18-hole 72-par golf course with distinctive features that offer breath-taking views which are treat for both the eyes and the soul.

The alliance which is powered by VISA is one step forward aimed at facilitating the large consumer base of VISA premium card holders, and the initiative taken by Discount World to club with RG&CC could be termed as one essential move by those who possess the never-ending love for Golf. DW’s strategic alliance will not only be a revolutionary move to promote golf in the country, but will also facilitate the golf players across the country to live their dream and excel on the lush green Golf field as a result of alliance between the two organizations powered by VISA.

“We are extremely thrilled and delighted to partner with the picturesque Rumanza Golf Club, to promote golf in Pakistan for the locals and tourists who will now have a chance to enjoy golf with added benefits, as a result of their trust on VISA and being the loyal premium card holders. Today, it gives me great honor to represent Discount World (DW) which acts as the bridge between the beautiful Rumanza Golf Club and the enthusiasts of this sport of Golf, who will be served with added benefits.” said Sultan Richard, Chairman & CEO, DW.

The MoU was signed between Sultan Richard and RG&CC’s Project Sect) Col. Habib-ur-Rehman.

Welcoming the joint alliance powered by VISA, Rumanza Golf & Country Club’s (Project Sect) Col. Habib-ur-Rehman said, “It is a great privilege to tee off this partnership with Discount World which has been powered by VISA, this alliance will pave the ways for the people possessing the love for this sports, while also serving as an opportunity fortheir loved ones to experiencea tranquil and sereneview topped up with other facilities on offer ranging fromsavoring rich gourmet delicacies and regional treats to experiencethe thematic zones of RG&CC.”