ECP prepared to hold free, fair general election: Special Secretary

ISLAMABAD - Special Secretary ECP Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday announced that the ECP was fully prepared to hold free and fair general election, signalling its readiness to fulfil its vital role in the democratic process

“The ECP’s strategic plan has been a roadmap for shaping its operations, and today’s update offers a promising sign that the upcoming elections will be handled with utmost professionalism and integrity,” Special Secretary ECP Zafar Iqbal, in a PILDAT forum to discuss Pakistan’s preparedness for holding a Free and Fair General Election in 2023.

Iqbal’s statement underscores the ECP’s commitment to ensuring a credible electoral process and the tireless work it has undertaken towards this end. He spoke about the ECP’s efforts to create a conducive environment for the forthcoming general election and stressed the need for societal belief in the democratic process.

Representing the federal government, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the federal government is bound by the Constitution and law to conclude its term and that of the National Assembly in August.

Other politicians Senator Syed Ali Zafar of the PTI, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, MNA PML-N, Senator Taj Haider, PPPP, Senator Kamran Murtaza, MMAP and Muhammad Abubakar, MNA MQMP also spoke on the occasion.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar offered the government’s perspective on the upcoming general election, outlining key elements of the Elections Act 2017. Senator Tarar emphasised the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in setting the election date, underscoring its legal authority. Acknowledging the financial constraints the ECP faced in the past year, Senator Tarar said, “Our ECP is a strengthened institution,” adding that these constraints are no longer the case. He assured the attendees that the government is committed to closing its tenure along with the National Assembly within the constitutional framework, as bound by law. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar lauded the ECP’s proactive approach to ensuring free and fair elections.

Fawad Hasan Fawad, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, highlighted that the ECP requires support and cooperation of the entire democratic society, citizens and parties to discharge its constitutional responsibility of holding free, fair and credible elections. He said that census data is an important component of the election process since it serves as the foundation for constituency delimitation and representation. The difficulties encountered by smaller provinces in accepting census findings point to the necessity for increased openness and engagement throughout the census process.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President of PILDAT, gave an overview of the Status of the Implementation of ECP’s 3rd Strategic Plan (2019- 2023). He emphasised the consistent effort by the ECP to strategise and improve their processes over the past 15 years.

He also highlighted the government’s role in facilitating the ECP’s work and how it impacts the electoral process. The ECP has exhibited a noteworthy dedication to strategic planning during the last 15 years.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar of the PTI in his comments emphasised that the general election must be held latest by October 2023 and that the ECP has a critical role in safeguarding the democratic process. “It would be very surprising and shocking if a commission said we don’t want to hold elections,” he added.