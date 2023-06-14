Wednesday, June 14, 2023
FBR chief constitutes two Anomaly Committees

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 14, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-After the presentation of federal budget 2023-24, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad has constituted two Anomaly Committees i.e. Anomaly Committee-Business and Anomaly Committee-Technical. These committees will identify and remove the business and technical related anomalies identified in the Finance Bill 2023 and present recommendations to FBR for removal of the same. The Anomaly Committee-Business will be headed by Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, while co-chairpersons will be Ms Suraiya Ahmed Butt, Member Customs Policy FBR, and Afaque Ahmad Qureshi, Member IR-Policy FBR. The Anomaly Committee-Technical will be chaired by Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission, while Member Customs Policy and Member IR-Policy FBR will be co-chairpersons. Other members include prominent businessmen from different chambers of commerce and trade bodies. Both the Committees have been duly notified by FBR and are required to submit their suggestions by 19th June, 2023.

OUR STAFF REPORT

Business

