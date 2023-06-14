FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to depart after seven years of transformation and advancement

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, announced her departure from the organization at the end of the year, concluding a remarkable seven-year tenure during which she played a vital role in revolutionizing FIFA, restoring its credibility, and driving progress in women's football.

Reflecting on her time at FIFA, Secretary General Fatma Samoura expressed her immense pride and gratitude: "Joining FIFA was the best decision of my life. I am incredibly proud to have led such a diverse team. I want to extend my deepest thanks to Gianni Infantino for granting me this dream job. His trust, support, and transformative leadership have been invaluable. Today, FIFA is a better-governed, more transparent, and open organization. I leave FIFA with a strong sense of accomplishment and fulfillment."

Secretary General Samoura had intended to share her news with the FIFA Council members next week but acknowledged the recent speculation surrounding her position. Presently, she remains fully dedicated to preparing and delivering the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Over the next six months, she aims to bring President Infantino's 11 announced objectives from the FIFA Congress in Kigali to fruition. Starting next year, Samoura plans to allocate more time to her family while cherishing her lifelong love for football, which began at the age of eight. She expressed deep gratitude for being part of this extraordinary journey.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino commended Secretary General Samoura as a trailblazer in the game and expressed his appreciation for her unwavering dedication: "Working with Fatma has been a privilege and an honor. From the moment we met, I knew she would be exceptional for FIFA. Her passion and commitment to driving change have been truly inspirational. Fatma's appointment marked a historic moment as the first woman and non-European to hold such a prominent position in FIFA. We respect her decision and thank her for her immense contributions and commitment to football. Fatma will continue to contribute to the game's development and its social values alongside us."

As the first female and non-European to lead FIFA's administration, Fatma Samoura has been a pioneer from the moment she stepped into the organization after her appointment in May 2016 by President Infantino. Under her leadership, women's football has experienced unprecedented growth and development.

During her tenure, Samoura spearheaded a comprehensive restructuring of FIFA, which included the appointment of two Deputy Secretary Generals, the establishment of a fully developed Women's Football Division, a Technical Development Division, and the addition of a Chief Compliance Officer. Furthermore, she implemented enhanced programs for FIFA's 211 member associations.

Prior to her role at FIFA, Samoura accumulated more than two decades of experience working for the United Nations, serving in various countries affected by conflict, violence, and gender inequality. Throughout her work, she witnessed how football, more than any other force, could unite warring factions and bring joy to those enduring hardships. This realization solidified her belief in football as a universal language.

As the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ approaches, Secretary General Samoura's commitment to equality is evident, as she ensures that female players will enjoy the same conditions and service levels as their male counterparts experienced during the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar. With 32 teams participating, the tournament promises to be the largest and most remarkable in its history, serving as a fitting tribute to Secretary General Samoura's legacy when she steps down in December.