FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 free-to-air media rights awarded in Pacific

FIFA has awarded the free-to-air broadcasting rights for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand to the Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL).

This agreement ensures that the tournament will be accessible to 24 free-to-air broadcasters across the Pacific islands, guaranteeing that at least one match per day will be available for free in each territory.

Expressing her satisfaction with the partnership, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman stated, "We are delighted to collaborate with the Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited to provide live coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 to fans across the Pacific region."

She added, "As this is the first time the tournament will take place in Oceania, it presents a fantastic opportunity for football enthusiasts of all ages to be inspired by the world's greatest players in our sport's premier competition. The matches will be broadcast during the early to late evening in a time zone that allows viewers to witness all the action."

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will commence on July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand facing Norway in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau. This edition of the tournament marks the first time it will be held across two countries and features the participation of 32 teams.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women's World Cup has experienced remarkable growth and has become the most-watched single-sport event for women worldwide. The previous edition, held in France in 2019, drew a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers and set new viewership records in numerous countries.

The income generated from the sale of media rights for FIFA's football tournaments is crucial in supporting and developing football globally. FIFA provides eight Women's Football Development Programs to its 211 Member Associations worldwide, aiming to further enhance women's football at all levels.