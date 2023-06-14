Flights resume between Lahore and Urumqi

LAHORE - China Southern Airlines resumed its flight operations from Lahore to Urumqi on Tuesday with flight number CZ6018, which will pro­vide greater convenience for businessmen and tourists trav­eling to China from Lahore and neighboring provinces.

The route will have three return flights per week with a capacity of around 177 passengers per flight, according to China Economic Net (CEN). Urumqi, a city in north­western China, has extensive business, cultural and tourist exchanges with Lahore. The re­sumption of flights has attracted the attention and involvement of passengers from both countries.

Zhang Bing, a passenger on the flight, said with excitement that before the resumption, passen­gers needed to travel from Lahore to Islamabad one day in advance. “The opening of flights from La­hore to Urumqi has shortened the entire journey”, he added.

Afridi, a businessman engaged in the import and export of small commodities between China and Pakistan, said that the resump­tion of flights has improved the efficiency of transportation and reduced logistics costs.

Zhang Xingru, General Man­ager of China Southern Airlines Company Limited Lahore Office told CEN that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, and the resump­tion of flights between Urumqi and Lahore will further promote connectivity and boost the high-quality construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.