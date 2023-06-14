GIZ team, KP minister discuss matters to expand technical training

Peshawar - A delegation from the German Development Agency (GIZ), led by Romina Kochius, Coordinator for Sustainable Economic Development, Training, and Employment in Pakistan, met with Adnan Jalil, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, in his office at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss areas of cooperation and interest, particularly regarding the enhancement of technical training provided in the province’s technical training institutes under the Technical & Vocational Education Training (TVET) Support Programme and the capacity building of these institutions.

Also present during the meeting were Barkatullah, Director General (DG) Industries; the Chief Economist of the Industries department; officials from the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority; and other relevant authorities.

Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil expressed appreciation for the efforts and cooperation of the German organization in developing technical skills and other sectors. He expressed hope for further expansion of German support, emphasizing the need for increased partnership under the TVET Support Programme to enhance the training of technical education teachers.

Minister Jalil emphasized the importance of providing quality technical education in institutions and expressed his desire to improve the performance of these institutions. He announced plans to establish an independent research and development centre within the Industries Department to explore and tap into the potential for industrial and economic development in the province.

The minister’s vision aims to ensure high-quality training in technical training institutions to meet the demands of the modern era. He stated that the proposed research centre would play a crucial role in generating investment opportunities in the province.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the German institution in establishing the proposed research centre.