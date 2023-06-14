Going with the practice of delaying elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has a long history of delay in elections owing to various reasons in­cluding political in­stability, insecurity, natural disasters, and administrative issues.

The status of upcoming elections in the country is also fast becoming un­clear as the political unrest, econom­ic instability and other contributory

factors are not suggesting to schedule the polls in time. The main players of the ruling clique in their political statements have also started hinting at de­lay in the general elections. Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM] chief, on behalf of the coalition partners excluding PPP, has recently hinted at de­ciding the fate of upcoming elections by the par­liament. This statement clearly indicates that the government has some planning about the polls by giving legal cover through the parliament.

From 1951 when the general elections were post­poned due to political unrest, the country had wit­nessed around seven different ‘major upsets’ includ­ing Martial laws that led to delay in the elections. The history of delay in local government elections is also not different from it. In the current political scenario, the status of the elections is fluid as PPP despite be­ing one of the major political factions from the govern­ment side is distancing itself from the stance of delay­ing the polls. PPP-P Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in his recent statement, has taken a different line from the rest of coalition partners. Talking to The Nation, PPP’s senior leader / advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the elections should be held according to the con­stitutional requirement. “Statements about the delay in the polls by PML-N and members of the ruling coalition could be their reservations,” he said, giving an impres­sion of not supporting the idea of delaying the polls.

When contacted, PML-N senior leader and Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that there was a possibility of delay in the polls due to difference of opinion over conducting the polls as per the current population census. MQM-P, the main allied partner from Sindh, has categorically expressed its reserva­tions over population in the recent past. “It will not be easy to manage time for delimitation of constituencies in a short time,” he said, sharing the possibility of de­lay in polls. He was of the view that the economic situa­tion plays an important part to conduct the polls as per its schedule. “Let’s see how the caretaker government deals with this important matter,” he said. The differ­ence of opinion in major parties could create political battle even in ruling parties in the coming months.