Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Gold price declines by Rs4,000 per tola
June 14, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 4,000 and was sold at Rs 221,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 225,500 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs3,430 to Rs189,900 from Rs193,330 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.174,075 from Rs177,219, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1961 against its sale at $1963.

