Governance system improved in province: Minister

SIALKOT - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Commu­nity Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that under the su­pervision of caretaker Chief Min­ister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the governance system has been improved in the province.

In the district, work was un­derway on projects worth Rs11 billion with the support of the Asian Development Bank. He expressed these views while ad­dressing a press conference at DC office here on Tuesday.

The provincial minister said that the project had been de­signed keeping in mind the needs, including water supply and drainage, till 2045.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting with Deputy Commis­sioner Adnan Mehmood Awan in which the officers of Munici­pal Corporation, District Coun­cil, Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Pro­gramme (PICIIP) gave a briefing.

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said work had been started on the new flyover proj­ect in Sialkot and 18-month proj­ect would be completed in seven to eight months.

He said that timely issuance of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates from the Union Council were the right of the citizens. For this purpose, the ‘Baldia App’ will be launched soon and the citizen will enter his information on the helpline 1198 and he will get the re­quired documents.

He said the process of master planning of Sialkot was going on rapidly, the concerned officers had been instructed to keep in mind the needs of industry, agri­culture and housing.

He said that waste manage­ment companies would be pro­vided with more resources and better machinery.

By improving quality of the La­hore Waste Management Compa­ny, monthly expenses had been reduced to 100 million rupees, he added.