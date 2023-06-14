Wednesday, June 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IESCO enhances power load-management due to power shortfall  

APP
June 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday announced to increase duration of power load-management temporarily in its entire region due to the gap between the demand and supply of electricity. According to the IESCO spokesperson, the power demand stood at 2,305 megawatts (MW) against the available quota of 2,075 MW. Load-management of 4 to 5 hours was being carried out on various feeders due to shortfall, it was further said. The Spokesperson said load management would be immediately reduced once situation became normal. Operation teams remained alert for addressal of any individual complaints.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1686630451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023