Imran failed to prove murder attempt claim before JIT, says Sana

Interior minister says through false statements PTI chief misled youth and injected poison into their minds n May 9 rioters will be punished in military courts.
ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan failed to provide any evidence to the joint investigation team (JIT) regarding his allegations that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ISI officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer and he (interior minister) were behind assassination attempt on the opposition party leader.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that the ex-premier proved himself a liar before the JIT as he could not substantiate his allegations with some evidence.
The remarks of the minister came a day after opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan appeared before a police-led JIT in connection with a case registered against him in Islamabad.
Rana Sanaullah said that Khan admitted before the JIT that all videos and his statements about levelling allegations that the PM, a senior officer of Pakistan Army and interior minister were behind the Wazirabad assassination attack against him.
“But during questioning, Imran Khan proved himself a liar,” the minister said.
He said that when the ex-premier was asked who told him about the plan of killing, Khan told the investigators that someone had informed him. But when pressed to name the person, the PTI chief said that he was unable to remember, he added. The interior minister said that the chairman PTI had signed his statement, which was now a certified document. “Imran Khan through his false statements misled the youth and injected poison into their minds.” On the other hand, Khan in a twitter statement responded to his leaked statement wherein he told the JIT that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (Counter Intelligence) Maj Gen Faisal Naseer had never directly threatened him and he had no proof to justify his allegations against him. “Question is, how can I provide evidence when I could not register an FIR against Gen Faisal Naseer who I know was not only behind the plot to assassinate me (along with Rana Sanaullah and Shehbaz Sharif),” he said. He again alleged that the officer was also involved in the cover up that followed where he sabotaged the JIT report which had concluded that three shooters were involved. During his press conference, Rana Sanaullah also talked about the incidents of May 9 regarding vandalism and arson attacks on civil and military installations and said that investigation was underway into the violent protests. He alleged that Israel and other enemies of Pakistan supported and funded PTI to create chaos in the country. He said the PTI chief wanted to raise one million tiger force to attack the country. He said this tiger force was supported with billion of rupees in the shape of loans and foreign funding to attack national institutions and create social media hype against the Army Chief and the institutions.