Indirect Negotiations

The reports of backdoor negotiations through the Sultanate of Oman between the US and Iran are positive for maintaining international peace. While a new nuclear agreement is not on the table as of yet, there is hope that at least some headway will be made in normalising this relationship and prompting trust in one another instead.

Iran’s nuclear programme has been the subject of scrutiny by the West for a long time; progress was made in 2015 when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (also called the Iran Nuclear Deal) was signed. Whatever landmarks were achieved were quickly undone however since the Trump administration pulled out of the agreement and imposed hefty sanctions on Iran, crippling its economy as a result. Ever since 2017, the country’s economy has been witnessing a steady shrinkage of 4.9 percent, jeopardising its ability to rescue itself from an economic crisis.

However, President Biden has demonstrated his willingness to not only resume negotiations with Iran but also potentially rejoin the Nuclear Deal. There is no doubt about the fact that this will be an integral issue up for negotiations as both sides try to secure their own interests. But there is nothing to indicate that a peaceful and trusting relationship cannot be established between the two. Already, there are discussions about a potential prisoner exchange as a show of good faith and if all goes well, we could very well see this becoming a basis through which some stability is brought about.

Having Oman broker peace between these two nations will not only serve the interests of the parties involved directly but the entire Middle East and South Asian region. Suspicions of colluding with Russia can be laid to rest, and surrounding states can be relieved of the pressure that comes with collaborating with Iran and the economic conditions of the regions can improve significantly. We need this relationship to be normalised and diplomatic talks—even if they are indirect—is the way to go.