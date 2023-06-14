International goat mela to be held at UAF tomorrow

FAISALABAD - The 25th international goat mela will be held at the Uni­versity of Agriculture Fais­alabad (UAF) here tomorrow (June 15).

A spokesperson for the mela organising committee said on Tuesday that Chair­man International Goat and Bull Care Association Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujjar flanked by Vice Chan­cellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ah­mad Khan will inaugurate the fair in which goats, rams, bulls and camels would be presented for beauty compe­tition.

He said milk competi­tion for goats would also be arranged in the event and special prizes and trophies would be given to owners of position holder animals.

He said Rs700,000 was fixed for first position holder goat, whereas, Rs300,000 and Rs150,000 would be awarded to second and third position holders, respec­tively in heavy weighty goat competition.

He said Rs200,000 would be awarded to first position holder in goat beauty com­petition, whereas, Rs100,000 and Rs50,000 would be given to second and third position holders, respectively.