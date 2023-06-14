Investigators issue notices to three journalists, a YouTuber to join investigation in treason case

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Ramna Police Station have issued notices to three journalists and a YouTuber asking them to join the investigation in a case registered against them for abetting mutiny and inciting people to attack military installations across the country on May 9, informed a senior police officer on Tuesday.
The four accused have been identified as Shaheen Sehbai, a journalist based in USA, TV anchor Wijahat Saeed Khan, Syed Haider Raza Mehdi, a Pakistani-Canadian geo-political analyst and current affairs commentator, and YouTuber Adil Raja, who is imposing a self-exile and hiding in UK, he said. Earlier, the Ramna police, on plaintiff of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of federal capital, had booked senior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, anchors Wajahat Saeed Khan and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi and YouTuber Adil Raja for abetting mutiny and inciting people to attack military installations across country on May 9 during protests broke out against arrest of Imran Khan, former premier. The FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 120B (Punishment of Criminal Conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), and 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act). According to the senior police officer, who spoke with The Nation on the condition not to be named in the story, said that the police investigators would move a court of law under Section 87 of CrPC to get the accused declared as Proclaimed Offenders if they failed in appearing before the investigation officers of Islamabad police. He added the police would also move application before a court of law for attaching the moveable and immovable properties of the accused. He said that the investigators may also seek warrants for the accused from an anti-terrorism court. He said that as all the accused settled in abroad, the police would move an application to DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to get their red warrants issued and would request the govt through Ministry of Interior for arresting them.