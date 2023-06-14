Investigators issue notices to three journalists, a YouTuber to join investigation in treason case

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Ramna Police Station have issued notices to three journalists and a YouTuber asking them to join the investiga­tion in a case registered against them for abet­ting mutiny and inciting people to attack mili­tary installations across the country on May 9, informed a senior po­lice officer on Tuesday.

The four accused have been identified as Sha­heen Sehbai, a journalist based in USA, TV anchor Wijahat Saeed Khan, Syed Haider Raza Me­hdi, a Pakistani-Canadian geo-political analyst and current affairs commen­tator, and YouTuber Adil Raja, who is imposing a self-exile and hiding in UK, he said. Earlier, the Ramna police, on plain­tiff of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of federal capital, had booked se­nior journalist Shaheen Sehbai, anchors Wajahat Saeed Khan and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi and YouTuber Adil Raja for abetting mutiny and in­citing people to attack military installations across country on May 9 during protests broke out against arrest of Im­ran Khan, former pre­mier. The FIR was regis­tered against the accused under Sections 120B (Punishment of Crimi­nal Conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (con­spiracy to commit offenc­es punishable by Section 121), and 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act). According to the senior police officer, who spoke with The Nation on the condition not to be named in the story, said that the police in­vestigators would move a court of law under Sec­tion 87 of CrPC to get the accused declared as Proclaimed Offenders if they failed in appearing before the investigation officers of Islamabad police. He added the po­lice would also move ap­plication before a court of law for attaching the moveable and immov­able properties of the ac­cused. He said that the in­vestigators may also seek warrants for the accused from an anti-terrorism court. He said that as all the accused settled in abroad, the police would move an application to DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to get their red warrants issued and would request the govt through Ministry of In­terior for arresting them.