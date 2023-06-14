Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Ishaq Dar approves technical grant of Rs 404.7 mln

Ishaq Dar approves technical grant of Rs 404.7 mln
Web Desk
4:37 PM | June 14, 2023
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday after a detailed discussion approved a technical grant of Rs 404.7 million.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of ECC in which a technical grant of Rs 404.7 million was approved.

The funds were mainly allocated for the maintenance of Supreme Court building, residential facilities for judges, administrative matters and employees salaries of Heavy Electrical Complex.

The ECC also discussed and approved Rs. 157.734 million additional funds in favor of Ministry of Industries and Production for the payment of employees’ salaries of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), markup to Bank of Khyber, and operating/ running expenses, subject to reconciliation of figures from Finance Division.

The ECC members considered a summary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding the framework agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

