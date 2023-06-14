Karachi teams, Islamabad, Peshawar win matches in National Basketball C’ship

LAHORE-A number of matches have been decided in the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 at the Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal under the auspices of the Karachi Basketball Association and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

In the first match, Karachi Blues defeated Hazara Division by 25-14 points. Shanze Bharghari 7, Anaya Kamran 4, Anasha Kainat 8 scored from Karachi Blues, while Faryal scored 13 points from Hazara Division.

In the second match, Peshawar Division downed Multan Division by 32-17. Zarfashan scored 14 Sarosh 10 and Asia 6 from Multan Division while Mukdas Afzal scored 5 Ayesha Afzal 4 points from Peshawar Division.

The third match was played between Karachi Yellow and Hyderabad Division which Karachi Yellow won by 30-6. Vishal Chishti scored 14, Ayesha Tariq 8, Samreen Dawood 4 for the winning team while Shamila scored 6 points for Hyderabad Division.

In the fourth match, defending champions Wapda thrashed Hazara Division by 92-4. For Wapda, Hijab scored 30, Saharash 16, Amina 10, Kainat 10 and Sudra 6 points, while for Hazara Division, Momina and Ayesha scored two points each.

The fifth match of the championship was played between Islamabad and Quetta Division, which Islamabad won by 46-6. For Islamabad, Asma scored 14 points, Rubina 8, Omani 6, while Halimah scored 4 points for Quetta Division.

In the sixth match, Karachi Green thumped Peshawar Division by 32-5. For Karachi Green, Noor Fatima scored 14 points, Rida Noor 10 and Jawaria Zahid 6 points. Director Sports of Haripur University Rafiq Khan graced the match between Hazara Division and Karachi Blues as chief guest and he was introduced with the players by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan.