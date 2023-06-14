KMC completes Pak-China Friendship Park: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the relationship between China and Pakistan is very strong and to further strengthen friendship, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has completed the Pak-China Friendship Park. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of Pakistan China Friendship Park on Kashmir Road here on Tuesday. He said that we have to deal with the cyclone situation bravely; the governor’s house is delivering a month’s ration to the people living in the coastal areas to help them.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China Zheng Heo, Ivory Coast, Indonesia. Consul General of Oman, Iran, Malaysia, Russia, and Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain were present on this occasion. Besides Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Information and Printing and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present.

Earlier, Governor Sindh along with Administrator Karachi and Consul General of China inaugurated Pakistan China Friendship Park, and a large number of citizens were also present on this occasion.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that friendship is only strengthened when it is repeated time and time again. The encroachment mafia had a strong grip on the place where the park is built. KMC vacated it with tireless efforts and completed the park in a very short period of time. He congratulated KMC for this achievement. He said that this park is a manifestation of our long-standing and warm friendship with the People’s Republic of China, the foundation stone of this park was laid on the occasion of Chinese New Year and on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, we sent a message to the citizens of China that we want to maintain a relationship of love and friendship with them. He said that KMC has constructed this park very quickly, which shows that KMC is using its land for the purpose for which it was established. He said that we want to make Karachi a better and developed city together with friendly countries. Their encouragement will pave the way for more development projects in the future which will give an opportunity to beautify Karachi. He said that two Chinese cities, Beijing and Shanghai, are the twin cities of Karachi. It is a matter of pride for us to attribute Pakistan China Friendship Park to our great neighbor China.

Governor said that during the last seven months the Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and his team have provided basic facilities to the citizens in Karachi. The steps that have been taken are not only commendable, for which he congratulated KMC and hope that this performance will be continued in the future.

Addressing the event, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that the area of this park is four acres and all facilities for the citizens in this park including walking track, jogging track, fountain, benches for sitting, shade trees, flower beds and beautiful corridors are being constructed.

He said that the long-standing relations between Pakistan and China have met every test, Pakistan-China friendship is as high as the Himalayas. The Municipality of Karachi has fulfilled its responsibilities by constructing a park at this place. Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of China Zheng Heo said that he congratulated the Municipality of Karachi on the opening of the Pakistan China Friendship Park will further strengthen the friendship of the countries. He said that Pakistan and China have always proved to be ideal strategic partners and China has always given importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy.