Wednesday, June 14, 2023
KMU holds awareness session on drug abuse

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Khyber Medical University (KMU) anti-tobacco and drug control committee, in partnership with the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences KMU (IPS-KMU) Peshawar and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), organized an awareness session on “Drug Abuse.” The session aimed to educate students about the detrimental effects of drugs on mental, physical, social, and economic well-being, emphasizing their illegal status and the intense enforcement efforts to combat narcotics in Pakistan.

Deputy Director KP ANF, Wajid Yousaf, graced the event as the chief guest, joined by Prof. Dr Robina Nazli, the dean of basic medical sciences, Inamullah, the Registrar of KMU, Dr Sami Siraj, the Director of IPS, Dr Haji Bahadar, the Chief Proctor of KMU, faculty members, and a large number of students.

During the session, Deputy Director ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wajid Yousaf, provided an overview of the ANF’s work and the areas where they are actively combating drug-related issues. He shared alarming facts and figures on drug production and usage, stating that the UNODC estimates over 800,000 Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 64 are regular heroin users.

The consumption of processed heroin in Pakistan is estimated to reach up to 44 tons annually. Yousaf highlighted various causes leading young people toward drug addiction.

