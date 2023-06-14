Kundi opens burn, plastic surgery unit in DIK hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday inaugurated a ‘Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit’ here at Mufti Mahmood Hospital. On the occasion, former MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba Mehsud, Director Mufti Mahmood Hospital Dr Umar Shah Ustrana, Medical Director Dr Muhammad Waseem, renowned social worker Shaker Khan Kundi, Director DHQ hospital Dr Farrukh Jameel and others were also present. Addressing a symposium held at Gomal Medical College regarding the opening ceremony of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, the state minister said that it was his desire to ensure provision of all facilities to the hospitals of Dera Ismail Khan so that any patient should not be referred to go to Islamabad, Multan or any other big city from here.